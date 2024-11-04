The Wild Robot by Dreamworks Animations is surpassing milestone after milestone. It has now reached yet another significant mark worldwide. The movie also continues its stronghold at the domestic box office in North America. The film keeps earning good fortunes and has beaten A Quiet Place: Day One’s global haul. Scroll below for the deets.

Interestingly, both the movies have been headlined by Lupita Nyong’o. A Quiet Place: Day One was released earlier this year and is a spin-off/prequel in the A Quiet Place film franchise. Only Djimon Hounsou reprised his role from A Quiet Place Part II. The movie was made on an estimated budget of $67 million, a few million less than the cost of Chris Sanders’ film. The sci-fi alien invasion movie earned around 3.9 times the production budget.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, The Wild Robot collected a splendid $15.8 million on its second weekend at the international box office, taking the overseas cume to $147.6 million. At the North American box office, the movie by Chris Sanders is still in the top 3, grabbing the 3rd spot. It collected a strong $7.6 million this weekend and registered the biggest 6th three-day weekend ever for animations released in September.

The film saw a hike of 11% from last weekend despite losing another 196 theatres on Friday. It is also available on digital platforms. The Wild Robot now stands at a $121.5 million cume in the United States. It will beat Migration’s domestic haul next weekend. The film is reportedly eyeing a $130 million to $140 million run in North America.

Globally, the movie has crossed the $250 million mark and collected $269 million so far. It has thus beaten the global haul of A Quiet Place: Day One. The alien invasion movie raked in $261.78 million worldwide in its entire run.

The Wild Robot is now the 14th highest-grossing film of 2024. The animated feature is eyeing a $320 million to $350 million global haul. It was released in the theatres on September 27.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

