Unlike the last two years, this Diwali turned out to be a huge success at the Indian box office. Both Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 managed to score centuries during their opening weekend. Specifically, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa threequel helped Kartik Aaryan climb the ladders of success in the Koimoi Star Ranking, resulting in the beating of Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and two more actors in the points table. Keep reading for a detailed report!

What is Koimoi Star Ranking?

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Bollywood/Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs (based on Indian collections only) like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

Kartik Aaryan makes gains with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 did the unthinkable by smashing a century at the Indian box office in just three days. Yes, it was expected to earn big due to the franchise factor, but no one ever imagined that it would go this big and that too in a clash scenario. This entry into the 100 crore club earned Kartik Aaryan a new 100 points, pushing his overall tally to 300 points in the Star Ranking.

Kartik surpassed Jr NTR and others!

With 300 points, Kartik Aaryan jumped by 4 spots in the Star Ranking by surpassing Emraan Hashmi (200 points), Vicky Kaushal (200 points), Ram Charan (200 points), and Jr NTR (200 points) to grab the 19th position. It’s a big victory for the actor, and considering the rocking run of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the actor is expected to climb more positions in the coming days.

