Benedict Cumberbatch is one of the famous stars in Hollywood. He is well known for the role of Dr Strange in Marvel’s Avenger series. The actor is also known for his incredible acting as a sleuth in the television series, ‘Sherlock’. He has received various accolades for his performance in films.

Apart from acting, the English star is also a businessman. He has amassed massive wealth over the years and is considered one of the wealthiest actors in Hollywood. Like other celebrities, he owns many cars parked in his garage. Let’s take a look at them.

Jaguar F-Type

Benedict Cumberbatch is one of the rare actors that drives a top-of-the-line silver Jaguar F-Type. He liked this vehicle because it was a present from his wife and Jaguar. This F-Type is even more remarkable because it has the fastest steering rack ever. A 3.0-litre Supercharger V6 engine with 380 HP and 339 lb-ft of torque powers the British luxury vehicle. It powers the car from 0 to 60 MPH in 4.8 seconds and attains a top speed of 171 MPH. According to the Carwale report, the price of a luxury car ranges from Rs 98.13 Lakh to Rs 1.53 Crore.

Jaguar XJ

The car owned by Dr Strange actor is powered by a 3.0-litre Supercharger V6 engine with 340 HP and 332 lb-ft of torque. It enables the luxury coupe to go from 0 to 60 MPH in 6.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 155 MPH. The actor appears to have had a customised interior from the British automaker, and the interior of the XJ has that timeless appeal. This black beauty is expected to cost $88,395 in total. According to the report, the price of a premium car ranges from 99.56 Lakh to 1.97 Crore.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

A powerful Mercedes-Benz S-Class can be found in Benedict Cumberbatch’s garage. This sedan is renowned for its spacious appearance and outstanding performance. In 2020, the actor bought this vehicle. The interiors and infotainment system are opulent and technologically sophisticated. The Mercedes-Benz S-3.0 Class’s litre Twin Turbo V6 engine generates 363 Horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. It allows the car to sprint from 0 to 60 miles per hour in under 5.0 seconds and reach a top speed of 130 miles per hour. According to Auto Dekho, the sedan costs between Rs. 1.57 crore and Rs. 1.62 crores.

Lamborghini Huracán

The actor owns a Lamborghini Huracán in his garage. The choice of this vehicle was made by his wife when he went to purchase another Lamborghini. What he loved about this car was both its technology and performance. Cumberbatch did an interior change where he opted for pure white leather upholstery. The 5.2 litre V-10 engine that powers the Lamborghini Huracán produces 605 HP and 413 lb-ft of torque. It enables the vehicle to accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 2.8 seconds and 202 miles per hour at its top speed. Reportedly, the car’s price starts from Rs 3.22 crores.

Lamborghini Urus

The magnificent Lamborghini Urus is Benedict Cumberbatch’s most expensive possession. This expensive SUV’s inside has been completely customised per the actor’s requirement. The technologically advanced million-dollar car sets itself apart from other vehicles in its class. The exterior colour of this stunning Lamborghini Urus is green. Faux leather with carbon fibre trim covers the interior. The Lamborghini Urus is powered by a 4.0 litre Twin Turbo V-8 engine that produces 641 Horsepower and 626 lb-ft of torque. It enables the car to go from 0 to 60 MPH in 3.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 190 MPH. The Lamborghini Urus has a starting price of Rs. 3.15 crore and a maximum price of Rs. 4.22 crore.

