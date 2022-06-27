Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son Samuel just had a little bit of a fender bender with his father’s car. But it wasn’t just some other vehicle, it was a Lamborghini Urus! The Justice League actor is a father of three kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Sam, from his previous marriage with Jennifer Garner.

Now, Affleck is engaged to his Jennifer Lopez, and both have blended their family. JLo shares two kids with singer Marc Anthony. Both, who rekindled their romance, are living a life of a fairytale. From their vacations to house hunting to hanging out with each other’s kids, they are doing it all.

Coming back to the point, Ben Affleck and his son Samuel went to a luxury car rental dealership in Los Angeles, along with Jennifer Lopez. It was then that the little incident happened. Not sure how, but TMZ reports that Gone Girl actor‘s son got into the driver’s seat of the Lamborghini Urus, which has a starting price of $3.1 crore in India, and the engine was running.

The Lambo went into reverse and made contact with a white BMW. Ben Affleck’s son immediately got out of the vehicle and checked out the bump. It was confirmed that no damages were caused, and the actor said that everyone was okay. Affleck also comforted his son following the incident.

Moment Ben Affleck's son Samuel, 10, BUMPS his Lamborghini into a BMW after his dad let him behind the wheel during outing with Jennifer Lopez The incident took place at 777 Exotics in Los Angeles on Sunday Affleck was seen comforting his son with a hug pic.twitter.com/xrCkCaae5l — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) June 27, 2022

Ben was also seen hugging Samuel. The actor has been vocal about being a father. Previously, he spoke about being a dad as the most important thing in his life. Recently, during Father’s Day, Affleck received not one but two heartfelt notes from Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez called Ben Affleck “the most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent, and selfless Daddy ever” and said that it is fulfilling to love someone deeply who is dedicated to his family. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood news!

