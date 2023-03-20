Kartik Aaryan is one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood. He has proved his mettle with films like Dhamaka, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy. His fanbase has also grown exponentially over the past few years. Did you know that once his fan offered him Rs 1 Lakh for a reply, and a 10 million offer for marriage.

Kartik is also one of the most eligible bachelors in B-town. Often he hits the headlines for his personal life. Even though he dismissed dating rumours multiple times, Kartik’s name always gets dragged into speculated link-ups with various actresses.

Kartik Aaryan is quite active on social media. The actor took to instagram and shared a picture of himself while invoking Breaking Bad, “Jesse, you asked me if I was in the meth business, or the money business… Neither. I’m in the empire business.”

Take a look at the pic below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Soon after Kartik shared the Instagram post, several netizens hailed the actor’s look. However, a user wrote, “Bhai me tere Ko ek lakh dungi reply Dede yr bhen ko.” The Shehzada actor did not miss the opportunity to reply to his fan. He wrote, “Ye lo reply, kaha hain (money bag emoji)?”

The hilarious response triggered a sea of fans who offered him money and some even suggested he can be a millionaire simply by responding to fans. “reply me l’ll give you chocolate,” wrote one fan while another , “ye Kartik ki dialogue delivery ki tarah imagine kro.”

One user commented, “@kartikaaryan bhai ye 25 din me paise double karane Bali ladki nikli.” One fan even offered him ten million rupees if he would marry her. “wow so you’re replying to her imma give you 10 million marry me,” she wrote.

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Shehzada, which was a remake of Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. He will be next seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, which is scheduled to release in June this year.

