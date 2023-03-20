Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently enjoying the appreciation coming her way with the release of the latest season of her talk show What Women Want, said that the Hindi film industry has changed for good and is on the path of progress, adding the industry as a whole is moving away from the concept of big or small actors to good actors.

The actress, who has over the years portrayed many memorable roles such as Geet in ‘Jab We Met‘, Pia in ‘3 Idiots’, Rasika in ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and several others, told IANS: “Women in the industry today are so vocal and rightly so. The kind of brave choices that my fellow actresses have put up in terms of selections of scripts and roles, it’s really applause worthy.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan said: “Today, there are no big or small actors, there are just good actors. A lot of lines have been blurred in the industry and outside of it and it shows the progress of our cinema. Things will only change for the better from here”.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s new show ‘What Women Want’ is streaming on the YouTube channel of Mirchi Plus.

