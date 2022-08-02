Koffee With Karan 7 has been all over social media lately and looks like it is only getting better with every passing episode. In the most recent promo released by the team, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan can be seen answering a series of burning questions while promoting their upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha. The short clip had quite a few intriguing parts and the most interesting one was clearly where Kareena decided to compare Aamir with Akshay Kumar’s work efficiency.

For the unversed, KWK 7 has seen several popular new generation actors on the couch so far and it is yet to be seen what Kareena and Aamir have to offer, this time around. The on-screen pairing enjoys a massive fan following as they have presented the audience with hits like 3 Idiots in the past and hence, people also have high expectations from their next venture, Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is the official Bollywood adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump and has been scheduled to release on the 11th of this month.

In the most recent promo dropped by the Koffee With Karan 7 team, Aamir Khan can be seen roasting host Karan Johar in more ways than one, over the strong reputation that the talk show has earned over the years. In the first segment of the video, Karan Johar can be seen asking Kareena Kapoor Khan if quality s*x after babies is a myth or reality and the question instantly backfires on him as Bebo asks him to answer the question. He ends up claiming that his guests are showing his s*x life in a bad light especially in front of his mother and this is when Aamir Khan comes up with a smart and sarcastic comment.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor jokingly says, “Your mother doesn’t mind you talking about other people’s s*x life?”, he also ends it with “kaise sawaal pooch raha hai yaar?”

In another part of the clip, Aamir Khan is seen asking Kareena Kapoor Khan about the one thing that she tolerates about him that she wouldn’t usually tolerate in others. Kareena decided to get all sassy with this answer as she says, “You take like 100-200 days to finish off when Akshay Kumar finishes a film in 30 days.” Another highlight of the clip was also when Kareena rated his fashion sense in ‘minus’, bringing back the classic Poo vibes from K3G.

Taking a dig at Karan Johar further, Aamir Khan highlights how people get in trouble after being a part of the show and in another interesting bit, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan even be seen arguing over who is a pap favourite.

As a closing statement of the clip, Kareena Kapoor Khan sternly points a finger at Karan Johar taking another dig at him, “And you thought Aamir Khan would be boring.” Have a look.

