Bollywood films getting targetted on social media for no reason isn’t a new thing nowadays. The latest victim is now Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is facing continuous negative reactions on social media from a section of netizens, who are even demanding a boycott of it. Now Kareena Kapoor Khan reacts to the same.

LSC is releasing in a clash with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, which has already sparked a lot of predictions and discussions. While the film is just 10 days away from its release, there’s a section of netizens deliberately trying to defame Aamir by digging into his personal life and some fake news. They are demanding a boycott of LSC.

After Aamir Khan shared his views on the negative trend on social media, Kareena Kapoor Khan too has expressed her opinion. While talking to India Today, she said, “Of course, because the accessibility is there today. Everyone has a voice today. There are different platforms. Everyone has an opinion. So now, if that is going to be there, then you have to learn to ignore certain things. Otherwise, it will just become impossible to live your life. And that’s why I don’t take any of this like seriously.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan feels that if Laal Singh Chaddha clicks well with the audience, such trends won’t make any difference. She added, “I just post whatever I want to post. I am like ‘It’s a film and it’s going to release and everyone will have their opinion.’ So that’s it. If it’s a good film, I believe that it will surpass anything, pretty much, the response will be good. I think that good films will surpass anything.”

Netizens are now calling this reaction to Kareena Kapoor Khan as arrogance. See a couple of the reactions below:

I'll not watch Laal Singh Chaddha for three reasons 1. Aamir Khan

2. Kareena Kapoor's arrogance

3. I've watched Forrest Gump — Varun Kumar Rana (@VarunKrRana) August 1, 2022

Second wife of Saif Ali Khan, mother of Taimur & Jehangir and Pinnacle of Nepotism #KareenaKapoorKhan said it is best to ignore #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trending on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/hN1CJ7B5Fa — Arun Pudur 🇮🇳 (@arunpudur) August 1, 2022

Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha releases on 11th August 2022.

