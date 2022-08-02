Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who is well known for his intelligent choice of scripts, is now gearing up for his next release Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is one of the much-awaited movies of this year. However, ever since the trailer was released some netizens have been unamused by Mona Singh playing the mother of the superstar in the film.

For the unversed, 40-year-old Mona will be seen as the mother of 57-year-old Aamir in Advait Chandan’s directorial. Many criticised the makers for casting her as a mother instead of the female lead. Now the superstar reacts to this criticism. Scroll down to know more.

Aamir Khan, who is now promoting his film Laal Singh Chaddha, was recently seen interacting with media reporters. As reported by Pinkvilla, the superstar reacted to the criticism, “I want to ask you a question that as an actor, as a creative person, if I’m looking 103, which I’m supposed to, why is my age inappropriate to play the role? Just because I am 57. What is the logic? Age specific kya hota hai actor ke liye? Actor ka toh yeh kamaal hota hai ke woh kuch bi age ka ho aur kuch bi age lage.”

“Kya baat kar rahe ho aap log? Yeh toh Mona Singh ka kamaal hai. Jab aap dekhoge toh aapko lagega ke badi young lag rahi hai. Phir aapko lagega ke yeh toh badi old bhi dikh rahi hai. Yeh toh uska kamaal hai. Aap uska kamaal cheen rahe hain usse. Bohot wrong kar rahe ho. Agar main Mona hota toh main bohut disturb ho jata,” Aamir added.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump in which Tom Hanks played the lead role. The film is releasing on August 11 in theatres.

