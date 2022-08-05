Ahead of any film’s release, KRK leaves no stone unturned to hog all the limelight and take a dig at the leading cast or the makers of the film. The latest example is Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. In the past few days, the self-claimed critic called out the lead actors and the makers for creating negative publicity around the film.

KRK was recently in the news after he announced his retirement as a film critic. In his Tweet, he had revealed that Laal Singh Chaddha will be his last film.

Now KRK has grabbed our attention for a different reason. A while back, Kamaal R Khan took to Twitter to reveal the reason behind his hatred for Khans. He Tweeted, “Log Mujhse Poochte hain Ki Meri Khano Se Kya Dushmani Hai? Kuch Bhi Nahi. Bass Mujhe Inka Ye Ghamand Pasand Nahi hai. Allah Ko Bhi Pasand Nahi. Aur Ye Hi Wajah Hai, Ki Pichle 9 Saal Se Ek Hit film Ke Liye Taras Raha Hai. Allah Ne Web series Actor Bana Diya Hai.”

KRK wrote in his follow-up Tweet, shared Shah Rukh Khan’s video from The Anupam Kher Show that saw him talking about his stardom. Quoting the video he wrote, “Arey Bhai Sahab you are not even 10% of Rajesh Khanna saheb. You are not even 5% of Dilip Kumar Sahab. You are not even 5% of MahaNayak Amitabh Bachchan Sahab. Toh bhai Kaunse Stardom Ki Baat Kar Rahe Ho? Khud Hi Ne Khud Ko Last super star Maan Liya. Sapne Se Jaag Jaao Yaar!”

Arey Bhai Sahab you are not even 10% of Rajesh Khanna saheb. You are not even 5% of Dilip Kumar Sahab. You are not even 5% of MahaNayak Amitabh Bachchan Sahab. Toh bhai Kaunse Stardom Ki Baat Kar Rahe Ho? Khud Hi Ne Khud Ko Last super star Maan Liya. Sapne Se Jaag Jaao Yaar! pic.twitter.com/PYnzX725OF — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 5, 2022

Well, his latest actions on social media didn’t go down well with netizens as they slammed KRK for his thesis. Re-tweeting the same a user wrote, “You have done nothing in your life.. rather than saying bad things about others! thn there’s this Man who is ruling the world out on his own! still he’s the most humble man ever! GHAMND TOH HONA HI CHAIYE! or tere jesse bhoukne walo ko dikkt honi hi chaiye!”

While another said, “Tum khudko number 1 critics bolte ho,oh ghumand nahi hai?logo ko 2 rupees people bolte ho, o ghumand nahi hai?actor grade compare korte ho,o ghumand nahi ho?” another said.

In other news, Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to hit the screens on August 11, 2022.

