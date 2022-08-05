Alia Bhatt is soaring high on the success of her recently released film ‘Darlings’ which premiered today and the actress has been receiving raving reviews for the same. The film is released on Netflix and stars Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah besides Alia in a pivotal role. Earlier today, the beauty was spotted in an easy-breezy chikankari bright yellow-coloured kurti and now netizens are slamming the paps for not giving her space while she checked into a building. Scroll below to take a look at her video.

Alia has become a massive star in the country and is super popular on social media with over 68 million followers on Instagram. She’s also making her Hollywood debut soon in ‘Heart Of Stone’ opposite Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot. Coming back to the topic, the Brahmastra actress was spotted in the city earlier today looking pretty as ever in a desi ensemble.

Alia Bhatt was spotted making her way in a building donning a casual avatar with a pretty chikankari kurta in yellow colour. She paired her kurta with white-coloured palazzo pants and styled it with a messy bun while also wearing a face mask.

Take a look at her video below:

Look at that pregnancy glow y’all!

Reacting to her video on Instagram a user commented, “You all need to give her some space this is not okay.” Another user commented, “Give her some space for God’s sake🙌” A third user commented, “Respect please. Let her breathe and give some space.” A fourth user commented, “She is pregnant guys give her little space.. Thoda dur se pics lo she should not feel claustrophobic.”

What are your thoughts on netizens slamming the paps for not giving space to Alia Bhatt on her recent outing? Tell us in the comments below.

