Alia Bhatt has been on a roll lately with back-to-back successful films and the pregnancy announcement that totally left the country surprised. The actor will also be seen in her first-ever Hollywood movie, Heart Of Stone soon and looks like a bunch of pictures from the sets have now leaked across social media platforms. The highlight of it, however, is that Alia can allegedly be seen showing a little baby bump beneath her thick jumpsuit.

For the unversed, Alia was last seen playing the lead role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, RRR. Both these movies were a massive hit at the box office and currently she has been working on Karan Johar’s next directorial venture, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Last month, Alia Bhatt and her husband Ranbir Kapoor left their fans quite stunned when they announced that they are pregnant with their first child. They also shared a picture of themselves looking at the sonography screen and netizens couldn’t stop gushing over the good news.

Now, a bunch of pictures leaked from the sets of Heart Of Stone allegedly show Alia Bhatt carrying a small baby bump and it is so hard to look away from the pregnancy glow. In one of the pictures, she is facing away from the camera wearing an olive green jumpsuit and the little bump is clearly visible from that angle.

In another set of clicks, Alia Bhatt was shooting with Gal Gadot while holding up a gun in her hand in the middle of a dessert. Even though no one is sure if it is actually a baby bump, the internet is extremely happy with the fact that she is allegedly showing.

What do you think about these leaked pictures of Alia Bhatt from the shooting locations of Heart Of Stone? Let us know in the comments.

