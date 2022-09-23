The massively mounted film Shaakuntalam based on internationally acclaimed Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play ‘Abhijnana Shakuntalam’ is all set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & Kannada.

The story of the film revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata, portrayed by Samantha and Dev Mohan.

The first poster of Shaakuntalam came out recently and the audiences were mesmerized and their enthusiasm elevated to the highest level to watch this upcoming mythological drama.

Shaakuntalam is helmed by supremely proficient, Director Gunasekhar and marks a whimsical tale of love set in the Kashyapa Kanumalu (Kashmir), the grandeur and splendour of Dushyant’s Puru Dynasty making the film extremely exceptional.

Along with an alluring storyline, Shaakuntalam also has an accomplished starcast consisting of Sachin Khedekar Kabir Bedi, Dr.M.Mohan Babu Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles.

Another added attraction to Shaakuntalam’s starcast is icon Star Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha portraying the role of Prince Bharata.

Presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks, Produced by Neelima Guna, and Written & Directed by Gunasekhar, Shaakuntalam is all set to release on November 4, 2022.

