Singer Papon has now turned into a filmmaker and is working on two films simultaneously in Northeast India. ‘The Land of the Sacred Beats’ and ‘The Mystical Brahmaputra – A Musical Story’ are the two films Papon has been working on for the past 4 years.

Talking about the films, the singer said: “Everyone knows my love towards India, and especially the Northeast. I feel responsible to take the Northeast to the rest of the world.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Papon added, “The experience of making films like this is life-changing. We have been travelling for years for research and shooting. I hope through this film we are not only able to boost tourism and culture but also promote its beautiful stories.”

Papon was invited to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival as the Cultural Ambassador of Assam. The teasers of Papon’s productions were unveiled at the India Pavilion at the March du Film to celebrate cinemas rooted in Assam.

The films are produced by Papon and directed by Parasher Baruah. The duo have been travelling lengths and breaths of the Northeast to capture its diversity, livelihood, crafts, arts and stories.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: When Saroj Khan Said Sridevi “Had Seen Rushes Of Madhuri Dixit’s ‘Dhak Dhak’” & Thought The Choreographer Isn’t Showing The ‘Same Dedication’ Exiting The Song

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News