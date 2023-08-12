Ranveer Singh, celebrated for his magnetic aura and exceptional acting prowess, gears up to breathe new life into an iconic character of ‘Don’. With the curtains rising on one of the most awaited action franchises of 2025, Ranveer Singh’s versatile talents are poised to reshape the legacy of the ‘Don’ series.

Synonymous with spellbinding narratives, heart-pounding action, the ‘Don’ series has held audiences in thrall for years. Now, as Ranveer Singh prepares to step into these shoes, his screen presence and chameleon-like acting ability promises to reinvent the very essence of the role.

Now with Zeenat Aman’s approval, the iconic ‘Jungli Billi’ from the first ‘Don’ adds more credibility. In recent social media post shared by Ranveer Singh where he talkes about his childhood dream coming true, Zeenat Aman extended her congratulations. She writes, “Congratulations, Ranveer! May you find a worthy ‘jungly billi’ to your Don.”

The film, ‘Don 3‘, will see him collaborate with renowned filmmaker Farhan Akhtar who is going to don the director’s hat yet again , with this franchise.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment, the film is schduled to release in 2025 . Are you excited to see Ranveer Singh as the new Don after Shah Rukh Khan?

