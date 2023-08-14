Millie Bobby Brown started off her career very young and is one of the most famous celebrities worldwide. She got massively popular for her role as ‘Eleven’ in Stranger Things, which was released in 2016. The Duffer Brothers show instantly became viral for its crazy storyline and star cast, and fans are now desperately waiting for the last season with bated breath but are still not ready to bid goodbye to their favourite show. On to the series of new events, Millie, in a recent interview, got emotional over the show’s last season and opened up about it. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Millie enjoys a huge fan following on social media, with over 63 million followers on Instagram. The actress is engaged to Jake Bongiovi, and the couple never misses an opportunity to give a glimpse of their romance on the photo-sharing platform.

Now talking about the latest scoop, Millie Bobby Brown, in the latest interview with Women’s Wear Daily, opened up about the Stranger Things finale, and it’ll definitely leave the fans a little emotional.

Talking about the bittersweet finale, the 19-year-old actress said, “I think I’m ready. It’s been such a huge factor in part of my life, but it’s like graduating high school; it’s like senior year.”

Millie Bobby Brown added, “You’re ready to go and blossom and flourish, and you’re grateful for the time you’ve had, but it’s time to create your own message and live your own life.”

That’s true, we’ve literally seen these young actors growing up on the screen over the years, and it’ll be emotional bidding them goodbye in the last season of Stranger Things.

