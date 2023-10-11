Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper “have a lot in common”.

The 28-year-old model and Bradley, 48, were recently spotted together in New York City, and in spite of their 20-year age gap, the celebrity duo actually have quite a lot in common.

An insider told Us Weekly: “They’re both single parents to a young daughter and they share a similar sense of humor.”

Gigi Hadid has Khai, three, with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, while Bradley Cooper has Lea, six, with Irina Shayk.

The source has revealed that the model has “no intention of introducing Khai to anybody she dates unless she’s in a fully committed relationship”.

Despite this, Gigi remains “open to the idea of getting to know [Bradley] better”.

Gigi and the Hollywood star have “been out a couple of times” after meeting through a mutual friend.

But the insider added that it’s “far too early to know where things might be headed”.

Meanwhile, another source recently revealed that Gigi and Bradley are “having fun” together.

The insider told PEOPLE: “They are having fun.

“She’s independent, busy, and her days are filled with responsibilities so I don’t see anything serious happening right away, if at all.”

Gigi is actually said to have had a “crush” on the movie star for some time.

The model – who split from Zayn in 2021 – and Bradley both have busy lives, but there is a mutual “attraction”.

The source added: “[They have] things in common so it’s possible to see it progress.

“It appears super casual now, but they both have kids, big careers, busy lives and understand what life is like in these circles. It’s cute … and there is an attraction.”

