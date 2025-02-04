After a long hiatus since Snowdrop, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is set to return to the screens once again. She will star in Newtopia, one of the most anticipated shows of this year. Now, in a recent press conference of the show, the director, Yoon Sung-Hoon, talked about how it was filming the series and working with Jisoo.

Though Sung-Hoon praised the actress, he confessed during the press conference that he was worried about her acting skills. Well, there was a reason behind his concern. Find out what it was.

Yoon Sung-Hoon said, “At first I was worried since she hadn’t been active for a long time since Snowdrop. She’s not an actor who has been acting consistently.” He further added how Jisoo showed her dedication to the project and shared, “She gave me four days a week, so those concerns disappeared. By the time the filming started, I think she went into it fully prepared. It was an extremely difficult shoot but she did a great job.”

Praising Jisoo, Sung-Hoon concluded by telling his audience that after watching the show, everyone would understand nobody could have done the role other than her. He explained, “I felt lucky to have worked with actress Jisoo. She appears in episodes 1 and 2, but if you watch up to episode 8, you’ll see that this character could only be played by her.”

There has been a lot of buzz revolving around the K-drama, Newtopia, which features Park Jeong-Min, Hong Seo-Hee, Kim Jun-Han, Tan Jun-Sang, and others, apart from Jisoo. The storyline is a romantic fantasy that follows a soldier who faces a zombie outbreak during military service. How his girlfriend, an engineer, navigates through a zombie-ridden Seoul to rescue her boyfriend is all about the series.

While people’s expectations have been relatively high, Yoon Sung-Hoon’s praiseworthy words about Jisoo raised the bar even more. The actress debuted as a K-pop idol with the band BLACKPINK in 2016 under YG Entertainment. The girl gang consists of Jennie, Rose, Jisoo, and Lisa. Later, she tried her hand at acting in Snowdrop and won millions of hearts with her performance as Eun Yeong-Ro.

Jisoo starred in Snowdrop alongside Jung Hae-In. The audience immensely applauded their chemistry. Now, her fans are waiting to see how her equation turns out in Newtopia with Park Jeong-Min. The series has been scheduled to premiere on Coupang Play on February 7, 2025.

