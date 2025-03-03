Salem has been buzzing with the whole Rafe and Arnold imposter drama, the guilt trip Jada has been on, Belle being sceptical of EJ as well as his intentions, and lots more. This week promises a lot more entertainment and exciting new scenes of fan-favorite characters of the long-running show.

From obstacles and cooked up untrue stories to heated exchanges and feelings spilling out, there is plenty on the horizon for fans of the popular daytime drama. Here’s what the audience can expect from the March 3, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to watch.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: March 3, 2025

March begins with Jada feeling like she is drowning under her guilt. The whole Rafe and Arnold imposter situation has left her reeling. To add to it, her intimacy with Shawn may not have been her most thought out move. When she finds out that Rafe was actually Arnold, she grapples with guilt and thinks back to every moment right before the called off wedding.

Meanwhile, Tate and Sophia warn Johnny and Chanel. Amy isn’t one to be easily impressed and the former are making sure the latter two know about it. Sophia told Amy that Tate found the right pair to adopt their baby but she may have lied a lot more than required to sell the story to her. When Sophia reveals that Johnny and Chanel will be the adoptive parents, there are a few more lies on the way due to which Johnny and Chanel have to act.

Will this planned performance work out or will Amy find out that nothing is as Sophia told her? Will this hamper the plan concocted by Sophia, Tate, Johnny and Chanel? Or will they be successful and receive the approval they have been waiting for? What exactly is in store for the four of them?

Meanwhile, Paulina and EJ have a heated exchange. How exactly will this go? When Gabi shows up with a gun, will things turn awry faster than they thought it would? Lastly, when Holly opens up to Doug about her feelings for Tate, how will Doug react to her confession? Especially knowing that Tate is having a baby with Sophia? Will this lead to a mess down the line?

How exactly will Holly deal with the fact that her boyfriend is all set to raise a family with someone else? Will she continue to remain adamant about being with Tate or will she let him go so he can take care of his unborn child with Sophia? How much more drama will this storyline keep witnessing?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Southern Hospitality Season 3: What To Expect From Reunion Of Bravo’s Popular Reality Series? Find Out

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News