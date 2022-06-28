Shah Rukh Khan is one Bollywood actor who is known across the world and is massively popular in Hollywood as well. Some of the biggest names in the world including Hugh Jackman, Daniel Radcliffe, Kristen Stewart and James Cameron are SRK fans and today, we bring you a throwback to the time when the superstar posed with Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese during the Berlin Film Festival in 2011 and their picture went crazy viral on the internet. Scroll below to read the scoop.

SRK enjoys a humongous fan following across the globe with over 29 million followers on Instagram and over 42 million followers on Twitter. His fans fondly call him ‘King Khan’ and well his grand stature speaks volumes for his title.

Coming back to the topic, it was the Berlin Film Festival when Shah Rukh Khan met Leonardo DiCaprio and legendary director Martin Scorsese in 2011. In the picture, SRK was dressed casually looking dapper as always and we couldn’t help but go gaga over his picture with these legends from Hollywood.

Take a look at his picture below:

Reportedly, their meeting was to discuss a film titled ‘Xtreme City’ and was made possible by Hollywood producer David Weisman, writer Paul Schrader, and Bollywood screenwriter Mushtaq Shiekh. The film was touted to be an action thriller, where Leonardo DiCaprio was supposed to play the character of a cop, while Shah Rukh Khan the gangster

However, unfortunately, the Shah Rukh Khan and Leonardo DiCaprio starrer Xtreme City never got to see the day of light and even actors never talked about the shelved project.

But we would love to see them collaborating soon. What are your thoughts on the same? Tell us in the comments below.

