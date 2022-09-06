Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s upcoming movie Brahmastra is one of the most awaited movies in India. With the buzz going all around the four corners of the country, it was noted that the movie has now made a record for pre-release ticket sales in the south. Let’s check it out.

Advertisement

Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva is set to release on 9th September 2022 and has been directed by Ayan Mukerji, who is famous for curating movies like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Wake Up Sid, and many more. The audience has a lot of expectations from the film.

Advertisement

Talking about its tickets, according to the trade portal Sacnilk, it was noted that Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had already made a huge amount before its release on the big screen. It was noted that the movie has sold 1.91 lakh tickets all over India making a total of Rs 6.49 crore in sales for its 2D, 3D and IMAX variants across theatres in just 3 days, since the ticket bookings were open. It was also noted that the movie’s next biggest achievement was the number of tickets sold for its Telugu version. The movie sold a total of 15,000 tickets resulting in approximately Rs 23 lakh profit to the movie.

As a trade analyst, Komal Nahta, said, “The film is seeing decent advance bookings in Telugu. If it has indeed sold 15,000 tickets for the Telugu version, it’s phenomenal. Not many Hindi films have done well in the Telugu dubbed versions even in current bookings, leave alone advanced bookings. It is a cause for celebration, subject to the content being good, too. Then it can be a good run for the film.”

Talking more about the same, the analyst also added the actor’s efforts in promoting the movie in the south. It was noted that Ranbir and Alia had attended a press conference alongside SS Rajamouli to promote their movie’s Telugu version in the south. This was indeed fruitful for the movie. The analyst added, “Earlier, the south Indian films were making the same mistake. They used to release their dubbed films without any promos, marketing and no fanfare. They just used to release the film. All that changed with Pushpa: The Rise, KGF and RRR. Likewise, Bollywood has also realised they need to market their films before releasing them, that they need to take extra effort to not just promote their films in non-southern states, but also in southern states because they are dubbed in southern languages also. You can just release a film and expect the southern audience to lap it up without knowing about the film.”

The analyst also estimated the Brahmastra’s opening week’s box office to come around Rs 20 crore-25 crore, while its lifetime score may sum up to Rs 130- Rs 200 crore, which is still lower than their Rs 400 crore budget. Only time will tell if the movie becomes a blockbuster at the Box office.

For more such updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Brahmastra Box Office: Sooryavanshi’s 26.29 Crores Day 1 To Tanhaji’s 279.50 Crores Lifetime – Numbers We Desperately Want To Be Crossed By This Magnum Opus

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram