The much-awaited film Thank God starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh created massive buzz yesterday with the first look of the film. Audiences could not hold their excitement to see their favourite stars in a stunning avatar. To add to the anticipation, makers have launched the trailer today.

Advertisement

This hilarious slice-of-life film with a message promises to be a grand Diwali release to be enjoyed with your family.

Advertisement

Director Indra Kumar’s refreshing and relatable story in Thank God will not only tickle your funny bones but also convey a beautiful message at the end.

A T-Series Films & Maruti International production, Thank God, directed by Indra Kumar is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari and co-produced by Yash Shah. The film is all set to release this Diwali on 25th October, 2022.

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Sargun Mehta On Deciding About Doing ‘Cuttputtli’, “I Had Tossed A Coin & Removed Chits Too…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram