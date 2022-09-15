Singer Daler Mehndi is well known for making Bhangra popular worldwide. He is best known for his dance songs, voice, turban, and long, flowing robes. The singer has long been battling a human trafficking case, which was registered against him in 2003.

Advertisement

Reportedly, as many as 31 cases have been registered against him and his brother Shamsher Singh. He was sentenced to two years in jail in 2018 by Patiala court but was released on bail. Back in July this year, the court once again upheld the 2018 verdict, and was sent to jail.

Advertisement

Now as per the latest update from India Today, Singer Daler Mehndi was granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday in a 2003 human trafficking case. Patiala police originally booked him and his brother based on a complaint filed by Bakshish Singh.

Soon after several cases came up against him alleging that whenever the singer traveled abroad for concerts, he would take people to US and Canada as part of the members of his troupe but would never bring them back to India. His alleged troupe members were left abroad illegally. The brothers had taken ‘passage money’ from people promising to help them migrate to the United States only to renege on their promise.

Allegations were also made that the brothers had taken people in 1998 and 1999 to Canada as part of their groups and ‘dropped off’ illegally. Following this, the Patiala police raided Daler Mehndi’s offices in Connaught Place in New Delhi in 2003 and seized case files of those who had paid the brothers the alleged passage money. However, Daler has vehemently denied these allegations.

So what do you think about Daler Mehndi getting bail once again in the 2003 human trafficking case? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Nagarjuna Breaks Silence On Naga Chaitanya’s Bollywood Debut Laal Singh Chaddha’s Box Office Failure: “Different Reasons For This, One Really Can’t Pinpoint”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram