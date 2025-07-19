Maa, starring Kajol in the lead role, failed to make the most of its run. The way it started the journey, the film was expected to be a decent success story, but now, it is heading for an underwhelming lifetime collection at the worldwide box office. If we talk about positives, it has crossed one mini milestone globally and surpassed the lifetime collection of Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Suffers due to mixed word-of-mouth

The Bollywood horror film was released on June 27. It opened to mixed reviews from critics, and even among the audience, it fared with mixed word-of-mouth. As a result, it failed to keep the momentum intact after a decent collection during the opening weekend. Thereafter, it started losing momentum and is heading for a losing verdict.

How much did Maa earn at the worldwide box office in 22 days?

As per the latest update, Maa has earned 38.51 crore net at the Indian box office in 22 days. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 45.44 crores. Overseas, the film has almost ended its theatrical run at 6.45 crore gross. Combining Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 51.94 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 38.51 crores

India gross – 45.44 crores

Overseas gross – 6.45 crores

Worldwide gross – 51.94 crores

Kajol’s first film to cross 50 crores after Tanhaji

With 51.94 crore gross, Maa has become Kajol’s first film to cross 50 crore gross globally after Tanhaji (2020). After Tanhaji and before her latest horror film, she only had one theatrical release in the form of Salaam Venky (2022), which turned out to be a washout at the box office.

Surpasses Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani

In India, the Kajol starrer has crossed the lifetime collection of Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani, which amassed 36 crore net back in 2014. The reason behind this comparison is that both films feature a solo female lead and marked the big-screen return of the respective actresses after a hiatus.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

