Anupama Parameswaran and Suresh Gopi‘s Janaki V vs State Of Kerala started its theatrical journey on a decent note. It had the potential to earn more, but it couldn’t make it. Still, it managed a decent number on the board. On day 2, it needed a steady hold without any significant drops, and guess what? It has managed to maintain a good hold. Keep reading for a detailed box office collection report!

How much did Janaki V vs State Of Kerala earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

The Malayalam legal drama opened to mixed reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, word-of-mouth is mixed. This isn’t a good sign for the film, as it will dent the business potential in the long run. However, as far as day 2 is concerned, it didn’t affect much. On Friday, morning shows started with 5% occupancy, followed by afternoon shows with 9%. In evening shows, occupancy was 12%. Night shows were decent with 20%.

Overall, day 2 saw an average occupancy of 12%, resulting in a collection of 1.07 crores. Compared to the opening day of 1.1 crores, it’s a drop of just 2.72% or 3%. Speaking about the total collection, Janaki V vs State Of Kerala has earned 2.17 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Inclusive of GST, the gross collection stands at 2.56 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 1.1 crores

Day 2 – 1.07 crores

Total – 2.17 crores

Needs a solid jump over the weekend

Though the total looks decent, it’s an underwhelming sum, and Janaki V vs State Of Kerala needs a turnaround on Saturday and Sunday. The least target should be to cross 6-7 crores during the 4-day opening weekend. Otherwise, it might pull off a disappointing total by the end of the first week. Let’s see how it performs hereon.

More about the film

Written and directed by Pravin Narayanan, the Mollywood legal drama released on July 17. It also stars Madhav Suresh, Shruthi Ramachandran and Divya Pillai in key roles. It is produced under the banner of Cosmos Entertainments.

