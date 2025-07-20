I Know What You Did Last Summer has hit the theaters and has earned a decent number on its opening day at the box office in North America. The movie faces giant tentpole releases at the cinemas, and thus, getting overshadowed a little is expected. The R-rated horror is likely to open with collections on par with the debut collections of its predecessors. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It received a C+ on CinemaScore, and the Rotten Tomatoes score is mixed to negative. On Rotten Tomatoes, the critics gave it 38% and their collective consensus states, “Faithfully harkening back to the original for better or worse, this reboot serves up plenty of nostalgia without finding a compelling hook of its own.” The viewers were kinder and they gave it 68%. Freddie Prinze Jr, Jennifer Love-Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Brandy also reprised their roles from the first two movies.

How much has the film collected on its day 1 at the North American box office?

Based on the latest data provided by Box Office Mojo, the R-rated horror movie I Know What You Did Last Summer collected a decent $5.9 million on its opening day domestically. The opening day collection includes $2.2 million from the Thursday previews. It debuted at #3 in the North American box office chart, beaten by Superman and Jurassic World: Rebirth. The film faces these two giants at the cinemas, and thus, its collection will be hampered.

Projected opening weekend

According to industry analysts, the R-rated horror sequel is eyeing a decent opening weekend between $13 million and $16 million at the North American box office, the opening weekends of its predecessor. The OG film, released in 1997, collected $15.8 million on its debut weekend, and the sequel raked in $16.5 million. For the uninitiated, there was a third stand-alone sequel in this franchise, I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, but it did get a theatrical release instead and went straight to DVD.

More about the film

A year after five friends cover up a deadly car accident, a vengeful killer begins hunting them down. As the terror unfolds, they uncover ties to the infamous Southport Massacre of 1997 and turn to its two survivors for help. I Know What You Did Last Summer was released in theaters on July 18.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Smurfs North America Box Office Day 1: Records The Lowest Opening Day In The Franchise

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News