The Paramount Pictures animated musical Smurfs has been released in theaters and is reportedly the reboot of the Smurfs film series. Sony previously produced four live-action animated films, which gained a lot of popularity among the audience. However, this latest addition did not land so hot in the theaters, earning the lowest opening day collection at the North American box office. Read on for more box office deets.

It received mixed to negative reviews on the Rotten Tomatoes platform. The critics gave it just 21% on Tomatometer, stating, “Antic and zany without being particularly fun, this incarnation of Smurfs just isn’t the smurfest tool in the shed.” The audience rating is also not too flashy, as they gave it an average of 68% on the popcorn meter.

According to the data provided by Box Office Mojo, Smurfs collected just $4 million on its opening day at the box office in North America. It has registered the lowest opening ever in the Smurfs franchise. The film failed to impress in its first week despite an ensemble cast including James Corden, Nick Offerman, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Jimmy Kimmel, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, Hannah Waddingham, Alex Winter, Maya Erskine, Kurt Russell, and John Goodman. The global star Rihanna plays the voice of Smurfette.

Opening day collections of the Smurfs movies in North America

The Smurfs – $13.3 million The Smurfs 2 – $5.2 million Smurfs: The Lost Village – $4.1 million Smurfs – $4 million

Thus, the 2025 reboot movie almost surpassed the opening day collection of Smurfs: The Lost Village. For the record, Smurfs: The Lost Village, released in 2017, collected $45.0 million in its domestic run and $197.2 million worldwide. The new movie is projected to earn between $12 to $15 million at the box office during its three-day weekend.

More about the movie

The story follows the kidnapping of Papa Smurf by the sinister wizards Razamel and Gargamel. Smurfette steps up to lead the Smurfs on a daring rescue mission into the real world. Along the way, they team up with new allies and embark on a journey of self-discovery, uncovering the true meaning of their destiny as they fight to save not just Papa Smurf but the entire universe. The film was released on July 18. Check out our review of the film here.

