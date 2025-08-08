Adam Driver has had an impressive career growth. From playing supporting characters on the network to transitioning into a lead role on a popular franchise like Star Wars, he has embarked on quite a journey. He has made quite a lot of money from the projects he has taken on over the years and has established himself as one of the wealthiest actors. Apart from minting money, he earned consecutive Academy Award nominations in 2019 and 2020.

The driver has mastered acting and is known for his quirky behavioral patterns. With his fine acting skills, he has never struggled to find work. His estimated net worth might be envied by many. Scroll ahead to learn more about his fortune.

Adam Driver’s Career Highlights & Net Worth

Adam Driver didn’t begin his career as an actor. He has seen it rough, as after completing high school, he worked as a door-to-door vacuum salesman and a telemarketer before enlisting in the US Marine Corps. However, his entry into the acting business began with Broadway and off-Broadway productions. He even worked as a busboy and waiter before making it in television. He made a guest appearance in an episode of The Unusuals in 2009.

Following that, Driver made his film debut in 2011 with Clint Eastwood’s J. Edgar. However, soon after that, he appeared in a TV series, Girls, which gave him a breakthrough and made him a household name. The actor even earned three Emmy nominations for his performance. His film career expanded with Lincoln, Frances Ha, and others. However, in the new Star Wars trilogy, he became globally recognized for his Kylo Ren/Ben Solo, the son of General Leia Organa and Han Solo.

Adam Driver’s per-movie earnings aren’t fixed, but estimates place his annual income at around $2.5 million. This suggests he typically makes anywhere between $2 million and $5 million for each film role, putting him in the single-digit millions bracket for most of his projects. He saw quite a jump in his paycheck from Star Wars: The Force Awakens and in the next two movies, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. While he received a mid- to high-six-figure salary in the first movie, he took home around $9 million from the next two movies. From the trilogy, it is expected that he earned $9.5 million, as per Parade.

Adam Driver then starred in movies like BlackkKlansman, House of Gucci, White Noise, and others. From each project, he earned single-digit millions, which helped him accumulate his net worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his estimated net worth is around $16 million as of 2025.

Were you aware of the impressive fortune Adam Driver has amassed throughout his acting career?

