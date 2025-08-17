In addition to winning over critics and cinephiles and earning an 86% Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score, a 91% audience score, and a solid 7.3/10 IMDb rating, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is currently among the top ten highest-grossing movies of 2025 globally. Its global earnings have already outgrossed major 2025 releases, including Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, Sinners, and Final Destination: Bloodlines. However, surpassing Brad Pitt’s F1 and James Gunn’s Superman looks unlikely.

Recently, Marvel’s latest Fantastic Four reboot has also surpassed the lifetime grosses of Men in Black II (2002), The Mummy Returns (2001), The Bourne Ultimatum (2007), Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023), and Terminator Genisys (2015). The superhero movie is now closing in on the highest-grossing John Wick film. Here’s how First Steps compares with the John Wick franchise at the global box office.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps vs. John Wick Franchise – Box Office Comparison

Here’s the current box office breakdown of the Marvel superhero movie, according to Box Office Mojo:

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $240.6 million

International: $204.6 million

Worldwide: $445.3 million (as of today)

Here’s how all four John Wick movies performed at the box office globally (as per Box Office Mojo):

John Wick (2014): $86 million

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017): $171.5 million

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019): $327.8 million

John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023): $447.1 million

According to the latest figures, First Steps has already surpassed the first three John Wick films and is currently trailing John Wick: Chapter 4 by just under $2 million. By the time you read this, it may have already overtaken the highest-grossing entry in the franchise.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Plot & Cast

Directed by Matt Shakman, the film is set against the backdrop of a 1960s-inspired retro-futuristic alternate universe. The story follows four brilliant young scientists—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), who gain extraordinary powers after a cosmic experiment goes wrong.

When a powerful space god, Galactus (Ralph Ineson), and his herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), threaten the existence of the entire planet, the newly formed Fantastic Four must rise to the occasion to save the world.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailer

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Fantastic Four: First Steps Worldwide Box Office: On Track To Surpass The $445M+ Global Haul Of Thor This Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News