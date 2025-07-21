After a lukewarm reception of The Materialists, Pedro Pascal is back on the big screen again in Eddington, a film that does not quite land the way it aimed to. At the same time, director Ari Aster returns with something even bigger in scale (after Beau is Afraid divided audiences and did not do much at the box office) but not necessarily in impact.

The film, backed by A24 and packed with star power, including Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, and Austin Butler, opened with a quiet $4 million in the US, per Box Office Mojo. It is not the kind of start expected from a movie believed to cost between $35 and $50 million to make, per Collider.

Eddington’s Underwhelming Debut

Eddington, set against the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak, leans into biting humor, poking at how quickly people turn on each other. The backdrop does not exactly scream audience magnet and the muted reception reflects it. Critics and audiences are split, with the film hovering in the 60s on ratings charts. Some praised its ambition and cast but others walked away unconvinced by the film’s awkward tonal mix.

Eddington North America Box Office Summary

The Ari Aster film was released in the US on July 18, 2025. Check out its domestic box office summary so far:

Domestic – $4 million

International – NA

Worldwide – $4 million

Joaquin Phoenix, the face of the film, has been through a rocky patch as of late. After the high of Joker ($1 billion), its sequel flopped hard, and his turn in Napoleon ($221 million) barely balanced out its massive budget. Just add Beau is Afraid ($12 million) to that list, and the trend is not looking great.

A24 Bets Big On Future Projects After A String Of Flops

A24 is also desperate for a box office juggernaut. Apart from Materialists ($50 million), which did fairly well, the year hasn’t been kind, as titles like The Legend of Ochi ($4 million), Death of a Unicorn ($16 million), and Bring Her Back ($22 million) have failed to take off.

Still, A24 is betting big. Garland’s Civil War did push past $125 million worldwide, and the upcoming Marty Supreme, led by Timothee Chalamet, reportedly carries a massive $70 million budget (per The Numbers). Then there is The Smashing Machine with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt waiting in the wings. This shows that the studio is clearly swinging for the fences.

However, Eddington is not the home run they needed.

