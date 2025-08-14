Nobody 2 marks the return of Bob Odenkirk as Hutch Mansell, this time taking his family to the tourist town of Plummerville for a much-needed break. The trip turns dangerous when a crooked theme-park owner, a questionable sheriff, and a ruthless crime lord put them in their sights.

Alongside Odenkirk, the film brings back Connie Nielsen, RZA, Michael Ironside, Colin Salmon, Billy MacLellan, Gage Munroe, Paisley Cadorath, and Christopher Lloyd. The new additions to the cast include Colin Hanks, John Ortiz, McKenna Grace, and Sharon Stone.

Nobody 2 Rotten Tomatoes Score & Early Reviews

The film lands ahead of its August 15, 2025, release with an 82% score on Rotten Tomatoes from 60 reviews. The first movie holds an 84% critics score and 94% audience score, so the sequel begins close behind. Audience ratings are yet to appear and will likely shape its long-term standing.

The critics generally find the film packed with fun and energy and Bob Odenkirk’s return brings dark humor and the kind of brutal action that made the first film a hit. However some feel that the movie failed to bring anything fresh this time and failed to break new ground in the genre or match the shock factor of its predecessor.

Bob Odenkirk’s Journey From Comedy To Action Hero

Bob Odenkirk’s illustrious career kicked off in the world of comedy when he first started as a writer for Saturday Night Live and The Ben Stiller Show, winning multiple Emmys early on, per Screenrant. He co-created and starred in Mr. Show with Bob and David before shifting into drama.

He achieved acclaim as Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, earning multiple Emmy nominations. Odenkirk’s film work spans Nebraska, The Post, Little Women, and his action turn in the original Nobody. He also directed films like Melvin Goes to Dinner and has continued to work across genres.

