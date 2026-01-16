Aditya Dhar’s directorial Dhurandhar has achieved massive heights at the worldwide box office. The spy action thriller has crossed the 1300 crore mark, and the glorious run continues. It has gained an enormous victory for Ranveer Singh, who has earned 135% higher than his last highest-grossing film globally. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

290 crores loading overseas!

Most would know that Dhurandhar is the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film overseas. In 6 weeks of its international run, it has amassed 289 crore gross. The pace has now slowed since it has been in theatres for over a month, and new Indian competitors like The Raja Saab and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu have entered the battle.

Albeit the Bollywood spy-action thriller has witnessed a memorable run so far, it will conclude in the vicinity of the 300 crore club in its overseas lifetime. A big win!

Inching towards the 1350 crore mark worldwide

In 42 days, Dhurandhar has collected 1315.36 crore gross at the global box office. This includes gross earnings of 1026.36 crores from the domestic run. It is already the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time, only behind Aamir Khan’s Dangal (2059.04 crores).

Crossing Dangal in the first phase of its overseas run will not be possible, but Aditya Dhar’s film is now inching towards the 1350 crore milestone. It is only 34.64 crores from the target.

135% higher than Ranveer Singh’s last highest-grosser!

Dhurandhar has truly set new benchmarks for Bollywood. Even for actor Ranveer Singh, his last highest-grossing film was Padmaavat, which concluded its worldwide journey at 560 crores gross. In comparison, the spy action thriller is 135% higher than Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial.

There will now be huge expectations from Ranveer’s next release. Interestingly, it is Dhurandhar 2, so we’re all excited!

Check out Ranveer Singh’s top 5 highest-grossing films worldwide below:

Dhurandhar: 1315.36 crores Padmaavat: 560 crores Simmba: 393.01 crores Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 348.89 crores Bajirao Mastani: 367 crores

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Summary (42 Days)

India net – 869.80 crores

India gross – 1026.36 crores

Overseas gross – 289 crores

Worldwide gross – 1315.36 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Day 4: Chiranjeevi Starrer Becomes 2nd Telugu Film Of 2026 To Enter 100 Crore Club!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News