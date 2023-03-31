Last year, we witnessed Bollywood taking its VFX game to the next level with Brahmastra. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and others proved our potential to create a visual extravaganza. Now, director Ayan Mukerji has revealed exciting details about parts 2 and 3 and below is all you need to know!

Mounted on a huge budget, the film was in the making for a long time. Thankfully, all the efforts were clearly visible on the big screen as the visuals were really stunning. Apart from VFX, the main crux of the film is interesting and the audience is excited to see how the story moves ahead. Many important characters are yet to be introduced to Astraverse and many casting speculations are already in the market.

While talking to News18, Ayan Mukerji made a revelation of simultaneously shooting parts 2 and 3 and assured of not leaving any stone unturned in the writing department. He said, “We will make Brahmastra 2 and 3 together. The truth is we are going to take a little bit of time to write it. I know there’s a lot of anticipation. People want the (second part of the film) film to come out. But pehle achchhi tarah se likhenge without compromising it. I think it will be about three years from now before we see Brahmastra 2 on the big screen.”

Further, Ayan Mukerji humbly accepted the mistakes they made in Brahmastra while penning dialogues. He said, “We did get some mixed reactions. We still did really good numbers. A lot of people accepted our film. It also did well when it came out on streaming (platform). It’s probably the highest grossing Hindi film of 2022. But I still hear that criticism very clearly. The thing is I accept and agree with some of it. Some of that criticism came down to some aspects related to the writing and story of Brahmastra. I want to understand these things and make part two better.”

Are you excited about Brahmastra 2? Share with us through comments.

