Ana de Armas is one of the most good-looking actresses in the world. And not just the looks, the beauty has also proved her acting mettle in showbiz and has portrayed some of the most brilliant characters on the silver screen. Today, we bring you a throwback to when in 2017, Ana squeezed life by going all n*de on top of the speedboat with her friend and left the netizens in awe of her beauty. Scroll below to watch the video.

Ana was last seen in Netflix’s film Blonde which was based on the life of Marilyn Monroe. The actress got critically acclaimed for her performance in the movie, and her fans went gaga seeing her act flawlessly on the screen. Armas is very popular among her fans, with over 10 million followers on Instagram.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2017, Ana de Armas showed her personal life with her friend on a speedboat donning nothing at all. In the video, the actress squeezed her b**bs and captioned the boomerang, “Squeezing life! ☀️💕 @aleidatorrent”

The Blonde actress accessorised her n*de look with a hairband and sunglasses as she pouted for the boomerang shared on her Instagram handle. Take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A N A D E A R M A S (@ana_d_armas)

Ana de Armas is really what perfection looks like!

Reacting to her boomerang on Instagram, a user commented, “We already saw them in knock knock.”

Another user commented, “Daamn..❤️”

A third user commented, “You are beyond the dreams…..”

A fourth commented, “Wow queen youre beautiful”

What are your thoughts on netizens’ reaction to Ana de Armas’ n*de boomerang back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Is Gigi Hadid The Highest-Paid Supermodel In The Fashion Industry? Owns A Combined NY Apartment Worth $9 Million, Expensive Jewellery With The Net Worth Of $29 Million – Check The List!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News