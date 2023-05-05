Shraddha Kapoor’s New Short Hair Look Reminds Netizens Of ‘Maya’ From ‘Chhichhore’ – Check Out!

They say you change a girl’s hairstyle, and you change the girl. But in Shraddha Kapoor’s case, her latest short hair are giving us major throwback from the time when Chhichhore was released. Watching bubbly Shraddha so effortlessly play the role of Maya, who gracefully carried this signature haircut still has our hearts completely.

Recently, Shraddha was spotted in a red cap, with short wavy hair. The actress had donned a very cool casual look and looked super stunning. Her latest look has gone viral and fans are gushing about it how it resembles to Maya.

Shraddha Kapoor’s film Chhichhore is one of the highest grossing films of her career. The film won love and accolades from everyone and had entered the 100 cr club. The film is full of nostalgia and plays on the themes of friendship and college life. The story revolves around Anni (played by Sushant) and his college buddies.

Last seen winning hearts in Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkaar, Shraddha Kapoor delivered the performance of her career. Her chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor was fresh to audiences eyes and her dance numbers from the film are still trending on social media. The actress currently has her much awaited ‘Stree 2’ in the pipeline.

