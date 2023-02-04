She’s regarded as one of the most gifted actresses of Bollywood, her panache is unmatchable and the performances given by her are regarded as case studies globally for cinema-enthusiasts.

The actress who has been part of films like Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Saathiya, Ghulam, Black and many more blockbuster hits has made her role well known across the globe. Today, here’s presenting you Rani Mukerji‘s top 5 hypnotic performances!

1. Hum Tum:

Rani’s portrayal of Riya was bold, unapologetic, opinionated and immediately struck a chord with the audiences. Her Riya made second chances more acceptable in Indian society, her performance being touted as a mind-blowing mix of comedy and emotional drama. Rani won the Filmfare Best Actress award for this one.

2. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

Rani Mukerji’s decision to play Maya, a woman who is guilty of seeking love outside a troubled marriage drew instant critical acclaim and immense adulation from the audiences. Her performance in this emotional drama was regarded as the perfect balance of handling light moments and dollops of emotions, both, with amazing ease. Rani went on to win an IIFA award in the Best Actress category for KANK and also the Best Actress award by the International Indian Film Academy.

3. Bunty Aur Babli:

Only Rani Mukerji can turn a fictional character into an overnight national sensation! Rani’s Babli went on to be every Indian woman’s wardrobe inspiration and a cult icon! Rani’s patiala salwar and kurti-clad Vimmi (Babli) was unapologetically outspoken, infectiously adorable but showed immense depth when her family’s life was at stake depicting a seminal performance by the versatile actress!

4. Ta Ra Rum Pum:

With Ta Ra Rum Pum, Rani earned another nickname for herself, ‘Shona,’ due to her stellar performance. The film showcased the actress’ stupendous acting graph wherein the first half shows her as a bold, insanely rich, modern woman madly in love, who defies the odds to be stand by her choice to be the doting mother who ensured her family had food on their plates everyday. Rani won the Sabsey Favourite Heroine award for her fine portrayal in the movie!

5. Veer Zaara

Rani’s robust performance of Saamiya Siddiqui who moves mountains, for absolute strangers overseeing geographical boundaries instantly won hearts and uproars! Rani’s high octane art is beautifully captured in the film. Her portrayal is the perfect grip to the love story that spans two decades amidst trials and tribulations. Rani won the Best Supporting Actress Award at the International Indian Film Academy Awards for this one.

While we are still reveling in the ‘Rani Supremacy,’ we really can’t contain our excitement to see the OG queen back on screen with another dynamic performance in “Mrs. Chatterjee Vs. Norway.”

