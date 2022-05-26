AR Rahman To Score Music For 'Baab' Helmed By UAE's First Woman Filmmaker

The UAE’s first woman filmmaker, Nayla Al Khaja, and music maestro AR Rahman are looking forward to their upcoming collaboration on ‘Baab’, reports ‘Variety’.

Written by Al Khaja and Masoud Amralla Al Ali, the film follows Wahida, who is unable to make sense of her twin sister’s mysterious death and is plagued by a haunting rhythm in her ears.

AR Rahman and Khaja were present at the Cannes Film Market to promote ‘Baab’. The composer’s directorial debut, the virtual reality film ‘Le Musk’, also had its world premiere at the market’s Cannes XR programme.