Actress Elnaaz Norouzi will be seen performing a dance number in the multi-starrer ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’.

The actress will feature in an item song in the movie. The song is said to be an essential part of the narrative and comes at a crucial point in the film.

Commenting on the same, Elnaaz Norouzi, who is a part of the second season of the Emmy-winning show ‘Tehran’, said, “This song is a very important part of the film. Both Anil sir and Varun bring in great energy, the shoot was a lot of fun and the song is damn groovy. I’m very proud to be a part of a dharma production.”

The recently released trailer of the film showed glimpses of the song where Elnaaz Norouzi is dancing with Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

‘JugJugg Jeeyo’, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions also stars Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. The film, directed by Raj Mehta who has earlier directed ‘Good Newwz’, will debut in theatres on June 24.

