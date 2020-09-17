Zee Tv’s Tujhse Hai Raabta is one of the most popular shows of the channel. Sehban Azim and Reem Shaikh’s chemistry in the show is something that makes it very entertaining. But, the show was recently grabbing eyeballs for all the wrong reasons. It started with the news of the actress quitting the show. Fans were shocked to hear this news, and they started requesting the actress on social media to drop this idea.

Well, a few days after this news, came an announcement from Reem herself that she has decided to continue playing the character of Kalyani in the show. Fans were elated to hear this. But later few reports also surfaced that the actress had put down her papers due to some internal conflict. Now we know that you are curious to know if it was true or not. Continue reading further to hear the truth.

Koimoi got a chance to speak to Reem Shaik’s co-star and on-screen husband, Sehban Azim. He is currently promoting his upcoming short film Soulsathi. Well, talking about Tujhse Hai Raabta, we asked him if the news of Reem quitting due to the internal conflicts is true? The actor said, “Yes, that was true, but she stayed back and work with the same team and the same crew and same co-actors. So it is not there anymore, and she has taken her papers back, and she is not leaving the show anymore. So we managed to convince her to stay back.”

We also asked that would Reem’s absence affect Tujhse Hai Raabta? Sehban replied, “Ya, it would have been affected a lot in terms of co-actors, especially, not in terms of TRP. I cannot say in terms of TRP because it entirely depends on the viewers. But yeah it would have affected me primarily because I have been working with her for two years already and she is Kalyani. If somebody talks about Kalyani to me, it is only Reem now in my head. And nobody can replace that. So I would have been personally very sad and upset if she would have left. But, again, I would have to carry on without her because I don’t have an option. But I am glad she stayed back.”

We are sure even the fans are glad about the fact that Reem Shaikh has decided not to quit? What do you think about Sehban Azim’s reply?

Must Read: Happy Birthday Nia Sharma! From Shutting Trolls To Redefining Body Goals, She’s Indeed ‘Khatron Ki Khiladi’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube