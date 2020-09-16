Sehban Azim, the actor who is currently basking in the popularity of his TV show, Tujhse Hai Raabta has stepped in a new venture. The actor will soon be seen in a short film Soulsathi starring Adah Sharma. Well, the trailer looks promising, and his fans are excited to see him play a new character other than Malhar. Soulsathi will see Sehban romancing Adah. Well, on-screen the actor may have romanced a lot of actresses, but his jodi with Jennifer Winget has been loved the most by fans.

Not only on-screen, but their jodi is also loved off-screen as well. After Jennifer’s divorce with Karan Singh Grover, fans started linking her with Sehban. Though these two always denied the affair rumours, fans never stopped. But you will be shocked to hear what the actor said about the Bepannah actress.

We recently got a chance to interact with Sehban Azim, who is currently promoting his upcoming short film Soulsathi. Considering that the Tujhse Hai Raabta actor is always linked with Jennifer Winget we asked him, is Jennifer a perfect Soulsathi for him? He replied, “Oh, she is a beautiful girl yaar! Whosoever she will be with, she will be a perfect soulsathi. I am sure of that because she has a good understanding of life. She has worked hard, and she has seen everything. So I believe she will be a perfect soulsathi or partner to anyone she would be with. I can vouch for that.”

We must say that it is such a sweet thing to say. It is not hidden from anyone that Sehban Azim and Jennifer Winget are very good friends. In fact, it was he who supported the Beyhadh actress after her divorce. Don’t we all need such a friend in our lives?

Talking about Soulsathi, it is a short film about a girl Preeti by Adah Sharma. She is in search of a partner who not only loves her outer appearance but can also love her soul. After meeting a lot of partners, she finally meets a guy who connects to her soul first and then her body and that guy is Sehban Azim.

Must Read: Ajay Devgn In YRF’S 180-Crore Budget Film, To Be ‘Dhoom’ In The Superhero Universe – Deets Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube