Actress Sargun Mehta is currently spending time with her family in Chandigarh, and on Thursday she took to Instagram and posted a couple of pictures where she is seen wearing her father’s blue kurta.

“Papa ka kurta pehna hai …Toh attitude toh baap hi hoga na. Have you ever worn your dads clothes?” she captioned the images. Sargun Mehta teamed up her look with a pair of sunglasses.

Reacting to photographs, her husband, actor Ravi Dubey, commented a string of red heart emojis. It’s good to see how Ravi is in love with her super cool avatar. The pics are cooler because the kurta belongs to her dad.

On the work front, Sargun will be next seen in “Qismat 2”, which also features Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk.

