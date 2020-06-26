The demise of Sushant Singh Rajput has left everyone heartbroken and shocked. It was on June 14 the actor died by suicide at his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra area. Since then, a lot of reasons and speculations have been going on on the internet regarding his death.

From nepotism to losing films to relationship issues, people have come up with various reasons. Many people think all this pushed Sushant Singh Rajput to depression and eventually, he ended his life. Some even said it’s not a suicide but a murder. However, the post mortem report revealed that the Raabta actor died by suicide and there’s no foul play.

Now, one of Rajput’s best friends Sandip Ssingh has reacted to everything that’s happening around. About various speculations going on around the actor’s death, Ssingh told Bollywood Hungama, “People created a drama out of his death, he did not like such things. I was about to go for a bath after I came home from the last rites and I got a few phone calls and messages asking me why I did not invite them to the funeral! I got messages ‘we are powerful people, you have not invited us’. I mean, what goes on in the minds of these people? Shocking!”

A lot of people had targetted Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar, Salman Khan and others for allegedly boycotting Sushant Singh Rajput in Bollywood. But it was Ekta who gave the actor a break. About Ekta and Sushant’s funeral, Sandip Ssingh shared, “Ekta Kapoor had been dragged into a controversy but she was there on her own. Shraddha Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, ye saare log waha aa ke baarish me khade the , ro rahe the (All of them came despite the rains and cried right there, they did not need invitation for a funeral)…More than his death, I am hurt by the things people are doing.”

Sandip Ssingh also cleared the rumours about Sushant Singh Rajput losing 7 films. He stated, “People are saying he lost seven films, blaming his relationship status, even claiming he did not have money. But Sushant did not specify the reasons for his decision, these are all our assumptions. He was an outsider and he worked with Yash Raj Films, Dharma Productions, he also did two films for Abhishek Kapoor. He worked with Neeraj Pandey and was to work with Ramesh Taurani and Rumi Jafry.”

Sandip and Sushant had collaborated for a film called Vande Bharatam. A few days ago, Ssingh had also shared a poster from their film.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!