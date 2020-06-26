EXCLUSIVE! Hina Khan On Zee5 Film Unlock, Kushal Tandon & How The Genre Is Never Explored In The Indian OTT Space!

Hina Khan is all set to leave us astonished with her upcoming digital film, Unlock. The promos of the film have been winning people’s heart and they can’t wait to see what’s there in this thriller. This Zee5 film also stars Kushal Tandon in the lead role. This is the first time both the actors have teamed up and fans can’t wait to witness what they offer together.

Koimoi got a chance to speak to Hina Khan about Unlock, her career and much more. From TV to films and the digital world, the former Bigg Boss contestant has done some amazing work in the last 10 years. So what’s different in Unlock and what to expect in the film? Well, read our interview below:

After Damaged 2, this is your second project in the digital world. It looks like a thriller. Is it your favourite genre?

The theme of Unlock focusses around the dark side of the web world. While we have seen a lot of this genre as an essential part of the content in the west, this is the very first time that the Indian OTT space will be showcasing a film which revolves around the concept of the dark web. I am personally very excited that such a film is going to be a part of the OTT space, and the teaser was received very well by the audiences, so I am now eager to know the response the main film gets.

People are looking for different stuff to watch during the lockdown. How does it feel to have your film release during this time?

I have been repeatedly putting it out there that in the Indian OTT space, this is the first time that such a genre has been explored, which I am really looking forward to! As an audience, if you ask me my preferences, I love watching horror, suspense and thriller films, so this is something people will surely enjoy! So honestly this is the perfect time for my film to be releasing because it is something different that people can watch during this phase.

How was the experience of sharing the screen space with Kushal Tandon? How is he as a co-star?

Kushal is a very fun-loving guy, very nice and straight forward. I really enjoyed working with him! He was very respectful towards me and even called me ‘Teacher’ on the sets, because I would always correct him and try to teach him things here and there because that’s just me being me! Though he always took it very sportingly, and he was a true gentleman and a nice co-actor to work with.

You’ve done a daily soap, reality TV shows, short film, music video, a web show and now it’s a web-film. Do you think you’ve ticked off almost everything you wanted to do in terms of acting or there’s more?

Yes, I have been part of the longest-running daily soap on Indian Television, been a part of reality shows, worked on a short film, web show, music videos, been a part of a theatrical feature film, and now I am going to be seen in a web film! So yes I do feel that I have ticked off nearly everything on the list, but it’s not just about ticking these off and moving on, because I yet have to work on so many more projects! Especially in the digital space, because that is where majority of the content is going to be showcased now, so yes I am very excited to build a prominent space in the web world.

Unlock will release on Zee5 on June 27.

