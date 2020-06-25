When Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Munmun Dutta Ended Her Kilimanjaro’s Expedition Due To This DEADLY Experience

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has proved to be a life-changing show for all the actors associated with it. Besides Disha Vakani and Dilip Joshi, the sitcom has also provided huge fame to model-turned-actress, Munmun Dutta. She is well known for playing Babita Iyer in the show.

While Munmun Dutta has a loyal fan base for portraying the popular character, she’s also followed for her fashion choices and travel pictures. She keeps updating her fans about her personal life through the social media, whether its about how she is spending time in the lockdown, or splurging on a new dress.

So those who follow Munmun actively on Instagram must be aware about her horrifying incident during a mountaineering expedition. It happened last year when she had visited the Kilimanjaro mountain in Tanzania. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress revealed that she had a near fatal incident during her tour of the mountain. In a post on Instagram, she shared that due to claustrophobia, she had almost fainted.

Sharing her experience, Munmun Dutta wrote: “With deep regrets, I have to declare here that I had to end my climb of Mount Kilimanjaro after the day 2 climb due to severe Claustrophobia 2 nights in a row. I was one of the strongest person in the group – physically and mentally both. And I knew I would reach the peak sooner than expected. But you can never be prepared for everything. And in my case, it is my severe case of Claustrophobia which I didn’t count before the climb. But the mountain taught me. The stark darkness on the mountain gave me severe claustrophobia and I had my heart palpitating so fast that I almost fainted last night outside my tent. And that’s when I decided to pull out of the expedition because I was dreading the darkness every day during sunset.”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Munmun Dutta further continued, “Couldn’t thank the team of @kiliwarriors enough for saving me from this near death experience of mine. The porters, the guides everyone helped me pack my bags, walk with me 1 hour in total darkness in 5 degrees cold to take me to a place where the car could come and pick me up and bring me down the mountain.”

