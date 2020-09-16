Rhea Chakraborty Was In The Designated Waiting Area Says SHRC

The ongoing Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation is opening up many hidden and dirty secrets in Bollywood. But in the latest development in the case, the Maherashtra government and Cooper Hospital can heave a sigh of relief. The State Human Right Commission has made a comment about Rhea Chakraborty visiting the morgue.

Spelling huge relief for the Maharashtra government, the SHRC has concluded that in her much-publicised and controversial alleged visit to the Cooper Hospital Morgue, Rhea Chakraborty was only in the permitted ‘waiting area.’

Maharashtra SHRC Acting Chairman M.A. Sayeed told IANS, “We have accepted the contentions of the Mumbai Police and BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation after examining their detailed replies and all other supporting documents. The matter is now disposed of.”

As per the replies submitted to the SHRC by the BMC, there is a ‘waiting area’ where certain categories of people like relatives are permitted, the autopsy room and the main morgue is where the bodies are kept. The autopsy room is barred for all except the doctors and the attending staff. The main morgue is absolutely out of bounds for everybody except those specifically authorized to enter it.

Commenting on the controversy of Rhea Chakraborty seeing Sushant Singh Rajput’s body, Sayeed added, “From all the records made available, the person concerned was only in the designated ‘waiting area’ and not beyond that point. This is the spot where she may have viewed the body of the late actor (Sushant Singh Rajput).”

The prime accused in the ongoing death investigation is Sushant Singh Rajput’s rumoured girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik. The brother and sister are currently under arrest. The CBI, Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate are currently investigating SSR’s death.

