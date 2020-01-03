Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No. 1, which is an adaptation of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s 1995 released film with the same name, is an exciting project for many reasons. The film marks Varun’s reunion with his father David Dhawan, who will direct the film and also marks his first film with Sara.

The makers of the film have kept the audience excitement ever since they announced the film and now have released a new still from the film as well. The still features Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan in a wedding avatar. The two actors can be seen dressed in white wedding clothes where Varun has picked up Sara in his arms.

Check out the still here:

Naye saal pe naya photo toh banta hai na… Aa raha hoon apni heroine ko lekar! #CoolieNo1 MAY1st ko #labourday pic.twitter.com/hlfhSfO86X — Varun SAHEJ Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 2, 2020

Finally, after months of talks, the first look posters of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No. 1 came out this week. The movie marks filmmaker David Dhawan’s 45th outing as a director. It’s an official adaptation of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer Coolie No. 1.

The first look posters suggest that the makers have successfully given a modern touch to the old classic. The first poster solely featured Varun Dhawan in Coolie’s look, donning Gandhi Topi, red shirt and Pyjama with a pair of Kolhapuri chappal. And we must say the actor is totally killing it in the desi avatar.

https://twitter.com/Varun_dvn/status/1160772226821632000/photo/1

Coming to the second poster, it features the leading lady of the movie, Sara Ali Khan with Varun. The newbie looks extremely stylish and flamboyant, getting cosy with Varun.

Directed by David Dhawan, Coolie No. 1 is slated to release on 1st May 2020.

