Alia Bhatt has an interesting lineup that fans are eagerly awaiting. While she plays a pivotal part in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, the actress will be playing the titular character in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. While her career as an actress is impressive, the Sadak 2 recently stepped foot in the production space and is all set for her first project Darling to release this year.

During a recent chat, the Gully Boy actress got candid about several things including her plan for the next 10 years, taking on the responsibilities of a producer so early in her Bollywood career, and lots more. For those who don’t know, Alia launched Eternal Sunshine Productions in 2021. Read on to know all she had to say.

While recently interacting with Film Companion, Alia Bhatt was quizzed about her decision of becoming a producer and if it was a burden, Replying to this, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress said, “It is not a burden.” She continued, “You are recognising the potential of the script and at the end of the day you are putting it together and if I’m being a producer, I’m getting a percentage over the profits. It’s a great thing for me.”

Alia Bhatt further added, “It’s not like I’m not going to make money. But for me it’s never been about the money. It’s actually about – If I have reached 10 years in the industry where I think I’m in a good position to support new work and new talent. It is not only about fuelling my engine but now use that fuel and fuel other engines as well.”

Talking about her future plan, Alia said, “I realised why can’t I be a part of the creative production process. It is not about line producing or bringing the finance. It is about putting a project creatively, holding the director or the writer’s hand and maybe not always starring in the film. That’s something I want to do. If you ask me my next 10-year plan, it is in building my production house.”

Alia Bhatt further added that she is excited as a producer for “Funding new voices, telling beautiful stories. Heart-touching, emotional, sometimes one strange psychological thriller.” Adding that she wants to tell unpredictable stories, the actress said, “I don’t think I can do the big tentpole films. I don’t think I can produce films like that. I don’t have the mind for it and that requires another mind and ability all together.” Alia signed off by saying that she wants to produce ‘warm, fuzzy, life-touching films’ we see on OTT.

We wish you all the luck there to succeed in these plans.

