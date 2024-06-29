Kalki 2898 AD has reinstated that Prabhas is the best crowd puller at the Indian box office at present. Despite a lack of a chartbuster album and a massy trailer, the film has packed a punch with its initial start. While the Telugu version was always expected to do the best, the Hindi version surprised everyone with its start. Despite an underwhelming buzz, the biggie is on its way to hitting a century within a couple of days, thus helping the actor in Star Ranking.

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Bollywood/Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

At present, Prabhas is ranked 9th in the Star Ranking, with a total of 900 points. Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) is performing well and is expected to hit a century by Sunday. It earned 22.50 crores on day 1 and 23.25 crores on day 1, taking the domestic total to 45.75 crores. With Kalki’s century, the actor will be credited with 100 points, thus helping him attain 1000 points.

With 1000 points, Prabhas will level the score with Ranveer Singh (1000 points) but will be placed higher by replacing him in the 8th position as the collection of Prabhas’ highest-grossing Hindi film (Baahubali 2 – 511 crores) is higher than Ranveer’s highest-grossing film (Padmaavat – 300.26 crores).

It’ll be interesting to see if the Kalki 2898 AD star surpasses Hrithik Roshan (1100 points) in Star Ranking. To visit the ‘Star Ranking’, click here!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD Box Office VS RRR, Baahubali 2, KGF 2, Salaar & Adipurush: Prabhas’ Biggie Faces The Biggest Day 1 To Day 2 Drop Among Top Indian Openers!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News