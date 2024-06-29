After collecting around 2.50 crores on a daily basis from Monday to Wednesday, Munjya saw a big dip on Thursday due to the arrival of Kalki. It was still expected that the film would at least cross 1 crore since so far the run had been extraordinary. However, the collections came down to 85 lakhs since shows were massively reduced.

Further to that there was another expected drop on Friday and as a result the collections now stand at 96.15 crores*. Today and tomorrow, the collections should grow though and at the bare minimum 1.25 crores more would be added to its total. That would mean the film would be just around 2.50 crores away from reaching the 100 crores mark.

Though earlier it had seemed that entering the 100 Crore Club would be a cakewalk for the film, the huge dip in numbers on Thursday and Friday has changed the equation. However, the film will score a century, nonetheless. It would just take some time to reach there and post that not much would come. Still, the horror comedy has more than just done the job and is a bonafide superhit at the box office.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

