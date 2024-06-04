There is a lot of anticipation about Prabhas’ Salaar Part 2 after a smashing box office run and digital streaming debut. But as fans wait for part two of Prabhas & Prashanth Neel’s actioner, the first part, especially the Hindi version, continues to dominate on OTT. Prashanth Neel’s directorial ‘Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire’ arrived as a big screen storm. Starring Prabhas, it created examples of its success with its global rage and tremendous box office collection. But it seems like the craze for the film is just not settling down, as ‘Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire’ Hindi is still trending at No. 1 on Hotstar this week, remarkably after almost six months since its theatrical release.

‘Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire’ Hindi is worth reckoning as an all-time blockbuster. The film is still trending at No.1 on Disney+ Hotstar in the 16th week of its OTT release.

Except for Hindi, Prashanth Neel’s highly anticipated action blockbuster Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire debuted on OTT in January. The movie, which has an IMDb rating of 6.6, is available on Netflix in the following languages: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, with English subtitles. However, the Hindi version of Salaar was absent from OTT.

Digital and non-theatrical rights to Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire were sold for an astounding 350 crore. Prabhas’s action movie’s digital rights were sold to Netflix for 160 crore, but the Hindi version of the film was not included in this transaction.

The South Indian superstar made over 700 crore in revenue globally and over 405 crore in India. In Hindi, the movie has also crossed the 152 crore milestone. In Hindi, it debuted at 15.50 crore and made 51.50 crore its first weekend. This has started the craze among the audience for ‘Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire’, which is still at the top of the watch list.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film was released on 22nd December 2023. Apart from Prabhas, it also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Easwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, and Bobby Simha in crucial roles. Meanwhile, Hombale Films has an exciting line-up of films in the pipeline, which includes Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam.

Stay Tuned To Koimoi For More Updates!

Must Read: Salaar 2 Is Not Shelved! Makers Of Prabhas Starrer Shut Down The Rumors In An Epic Style

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News